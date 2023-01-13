Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 4]

    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The new KC-46 hangar fills with foam during a fire suppression system test Jan. 13, 2023, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The system is used to safely extinguish fires inside aircraft hangars to protect Airmen and Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 18:56
    Photo ID: 7594305
    VIRIN: 230113-F-FM924-1109
    Resolution: 3991x2661
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB
    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB
    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB
    Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    hangar
    foam
    fire extinguisher
    aircraft
    AMC
    KC46

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT