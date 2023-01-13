The new KC-46 hangar fills with foam during a fire suppression system test Jan. 13, 2023, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The system is used to safely extinguish fires inside aircraft hangars to protect Airmen and Air Force assets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 18:56 Photo ID: 7594305 VIRIN: 230113-F-FM924-1109 Resolution: 3991x2661 Size: 4.93 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire suppression system test at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 4], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.