Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph [Image 15 of 15]

    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Sean Worrell 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers (right), Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, briefs Honorable Tony Gonzales (center), R-TX 23rd Congressional District, on the 502nd Trainer Development Squadrons mission to create equipment for air and ground training Jan. 17, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The 502nd TDS designs and manufactures essential devices for flying, fighter, air mobility, technical and other training missions. Gonzales toured the 502nd Training Development Squadron as part of a congressional delegation visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:00
    Photo ID: 7594151
    VIRIN: 230117-F-FD742-1658
    Resolution: 5713x3801
    Size: 5.53 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph [Image 15 of 15], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph
    Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CODEL
    502nd ABW
    JBSA-Randolph
    560th FTS
    Brig. Gen. Driggers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT