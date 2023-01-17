U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Russell Driggers (right), Joint Base San Antonio and 502nd Air Base Wing commander, briefs Honorable Tony Gonzales (center), R-TX 23rd Congressional District, on the 502nd Trainer Development Squadrons mission to create equipment for air and ground training Jan. 17, 2023, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. The 502nd TDS designs and manufactures essential devices for flying, fighter, air mobility, technical and other training missions. Gonzales toured the 502nd Training Development Squadron as part of a congressional delegation visit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Sean Worrell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 17:00 Photo ID: 7594151 VIRIN: 230117-F-FD742-1658 Resolution: 5713x3801 Size: 5.53 MB Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honorable Tony Gonzales Visit to Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph [Image 15 of 15], by Sean Worrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.