JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Late Lawson, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron, weapons load crew member secures a fin onto an AIM-120 missile during the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. Munitions loading competitions are part of load crew tradition and held quarterly with the winning teams competing in a yearly competition as a way to boost morale and test the Airmen’s skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 16:09
|Photo ID:
|7594030
|VIRIN:
|230113-F-QI804-1194
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.74 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
