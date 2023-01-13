JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Sorrell, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member inspects the AIM-120 missile fins before any loading tasks can begin during the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The winning team will be announced later this year during the 1st Munitions Squadron banquet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7594026 VIRIN: 230113-F-QI804-1122 Resolution: 5696x3790 Size: 12.35 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.