    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 5 of 7]

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Sorrell, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, secures all straps onto the missile rack after both AIM-120 missiles were loaded into an F-22 Raptor during the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. Sorrell is qualified to operate the Aircraft Aerial Munitions Lift Truck MJ-1 to load, unload and transport munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:09
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Competition
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Load Crew
    2022
    Lanlgey

