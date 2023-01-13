U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Sorrell, 94th Fighter Generation Squadron load crew member, secures all straps onto the missile rack after both AIM-120 missiles were loaded into an F-22 Raptor during the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. Sorrell is qualified to operate the Aircraft Aerial Munitions Lift Truck MJ-1 to load, unload and transport munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

