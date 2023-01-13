JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dorian Brown, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron, weapons load crew member prepares the tools needed to load munitions during the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The competition tests Airmen’s ability to rapidly and efficiently load munitions onto an aircraft before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

