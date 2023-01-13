Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 4 of 7]

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Dorian Brown, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron, weapons load crew member prepares the tools needed to load munitions during the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The competition tests Airmen’s ability to rapidly and efficiently load munitions onto an aircraft before takeoff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:09
    Photo ID: 7594023
    VIRIN: 230113-F-QI804-1060
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.97 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition
    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition
    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition
    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition
    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition
    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition
    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Langley
    Competition
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Load Crew
    2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT