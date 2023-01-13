Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 3 of 7]

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Geronimo Lopez, 27th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons load crew member shakes hand with U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Darrell Crane, 1st Maintenance Group wing weapons manager before the start of the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. Load crew competitions test Airmens’ loading capabilities with a written test and practical exam, along with uniform and tool kit inspections where they demonstrate their skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

