U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Walter Jose, left, and Airman 1st Class Austin Cerda, right, 27th Fighter Generation load crew, transport their missile rack to their loading station in preparation of the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The 3rd Quarter Load Crew competition winners finished their load within the 25-minute time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:09 Photo ID: 7594020 VIRIN: 230113-F-QI804-1073 Resolution: 5614x3735 Size: 8.63 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.