    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 2 of 7]

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Walter Jose, left, and Airman 1st Class Austin Cerda, right, 27th Fighter Generation load crew, transport their missile rack to their loading station in preparation of the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The 3rd Quarter Load Crew competition winners finished their load within the 25-minute time frame. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 16:09
    Photo ID: 7594020
    VIRIN: 230113-F-QI804-1073
    Resolution: 5614x3735
    Size: 8.63 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Langley
    Competition
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Load Crew
    2022

