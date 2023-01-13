Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 1 of 7]

    1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition

    VA, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Airmen with the 94th Fighter Squadron stand in front of an F-22 Raptor for a uniform inspection by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Darrell Crane, 1st Maintenance Group wing weapons manager during the start of the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The competition consisted of four-quarterly award winning teams - two from the 27th Fighter Squadron and two from the 94th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year Competition [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Olivia Bithell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Langley
    Competition
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE
    Load Crew
    2022

