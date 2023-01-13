JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – U.S. Airmen with the 94th Fighter Squadron stand in front of an F-22 Raptor for a uniform inspection by U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Darrell Crane, 1st Maintenance Group wing weapons manager during the start of the 1st Fighter Wing Load Crew of the Year competition at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Jan. 13, 2023. The competition consisted of four-quarterly award winning teams - two from the 27th Fighter Squadron and two from the 94th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Olivia Bithell)

