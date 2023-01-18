Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Russell 

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    230118-N-KB563-1381 EL CENTRO, Calif. (Jan. 18, 2023) Left wing pilot, Lt. Amanda Lee, prepares for takeoff prior to a training flight over Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro. The Blue Angels are currently conducting winter training at NAF El Centro, California, in preparation for the upcoming 2023 air show season. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael Russell/Released)

    This work, Blue Angels Conduct Winter Training at NAF El Centro, by CPO Michael Russell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    50 years
    NFDS
    LT Amanda Lee
    Woman Aviatior
    #FlyNavyWomen #NavalAviation

