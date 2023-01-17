Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th BEB conducts Exercise Bull Fury [Image 2 of 9]

    39th BEB conducts Exercise Bull Fury

    ROMANIA

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    Soldiers assigned to the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), the Dutch 11th Engineer Company and the Romanian 96th Engineer Battalion held a demolition range during Exercise Bull Fury on Jan. 17, 2023, in Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

