Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization, speaks to a crowd of his friends and family at his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Rick Nealis served as the director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization for 30 years and served as an active duty Marine for 20 years. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 13:55 Photo ID: 7593782 VIRIN: 230118-M-HO039-1006 Resolution: 7456x4382 Size: 22.48 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rick Nealis retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jeffery Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.