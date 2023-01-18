Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rick Nealis retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    Rick Nealis retirement ceremony

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization, speaks to a crowd of his friends and family at his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Rick Nealis served as the director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization for 30 years and served as an active duty Marine for 20 years. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 13:55
    Photo ID: 7593782
    VIRIN: 230118-M-HO039-1006
    Resolution: 7456x4382
    Size: 22.48 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    This work, Rick Nealis retirement ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Jeffery Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

