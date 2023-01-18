Rick Nealis retirement ceremony

Rick Nealis, director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization, right, is handed a letter of appreciation by U.S. Marine Corps Major Gen. David Maxwell, commander of Marine Corps Installations Command, left, during his retirement ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, Virginia, Jan. 18, 2023. Rick Nealis served as the director of the Marine Corps Marathon Organization for 30 years and served as an active duty Marine for 20 years. (U.S. Marine Corps by Lance Cpl. Jeffery Stevens)

