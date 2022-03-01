Sergeant First Class Charles Polak with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division waves at an AH-64 Apache Helicopter as it flies over his M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams tank during a field exercise in Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 4, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 12:27
|Photo ID:
|7593687
|VIRIN:
|220104-A-RL155-906
|Resolution:
|5689x4064
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Apache Helicopter Flies over an M1A2 SEP V3 , by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT