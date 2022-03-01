Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Apache Helicopter Flies over an M1A2 SEP V3

    Apache Helicopter Flies over an M1A2 SEP V3

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. James Dunn 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team 1st Cavalry Division

    Sergeant First Class Charles Polak with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division waves at an AH-64 Apache Helicopter as it flies over his M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams tank during a field exercise in Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 4, 2022.

    Date Taken: 01.03.2022
    FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    This work, Apache Helicopter Flies over an M1A2 SEP V3 , by SGT James Dunn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

