Apache Helicopter Flies over an M1A2 SEP V3

Sergeant First Class Charles Polak with Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division waves at an AH-64 Apache Helicopter as it flies over his M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams tank during a field exercise in Fort Hood, Texas on Jan. 4, 2022.

Date Taken: 01.03.2022 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US by SGT James Dunn