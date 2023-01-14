Naval Museum volunteer

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2023

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Hampton Roads Naval Museum

    Russ Martin, a longtime Volunteer Docent at the U.S. Navy’s Hampton Roads Naval Museum, welcomes and orients a visitor in their gallery. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia next to the Battleship Wisconsin. The museum is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

