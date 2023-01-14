Russ Martin, a longtime Volunteer Docent at the U.S. Navy’s Hampton Roads Naval Museum, welcomes and orients a visitor in their gallery. The museum is one of ten U.S. Navy museums within the Naval History and Heritage Command, and is located in Downtown Norfolk, Virginia next to the Battleship Wisconsin. The museum is free to visit. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2023 Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:26 Photo ID: 7593685 VIRIN: 230114-N-TG517-112 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.26 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Museum volunteer [Image 2 of 2], by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.