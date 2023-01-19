Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from World War II to the Korean War

One of the first research and development projects to come out of Rock Island Arsenal after World War II was the M20 superbazooka anti-tank weapon. Development of the weapon began towards the end of World War II when the success of the German Panzerschreck or tank scare, necessitated a complete redesign of the Bazooka. The first M20s were ready for use in June 1950, just in time for the Korean War. Over the next year it would produce 750 more to be used in the Korean theater.

