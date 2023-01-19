Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from World War II to the Korean War

    Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from World War II to the Korean War

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    One of the first research and development projects to come out of Rock Island Arsenal after World War II was the M20 superbazooka anti-tank weapon. Development of the weapon began towards the end of World War II when the success of the German Panzerschreck or tank scare, necessitated a complete redesign of the Bazooka. The first M20s were ready for use in June 1950, just in time for the Korean War. Over the next year it would produce 750 more to be used in the Korean theater.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 12:18
    Photo ID: 7593679
    VIRIN: 230119-A-A4479-204
    Resolution: 2068x1424
    Size: 181.9 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arsenal of Democracy: A History of Rock Island Arsenal from World War II to the Korean War, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Many Italian prisoners of war volunteered to assist the U.S. Army in building war materials during World War II. Working at Rock Island Arsenal and other depots and arsenals across the country afforded the prisoners better housing, uniforms, and food.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Materiel Command
    Army Sustainment Command
    Center for Military History

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT