    Southeastern Connecticut Navy and Coast Guard commands formalize support for Coast Guard Research and Development Center autonomous vessels

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    Captain Daniel Keane, Commanding Officer, U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center, hosted Captain Kenneth M. Curtin Jr., Commanding Officer, Naval Submarine Base New London (SUBASE); Commander Drew Nilsson, Commanding Officer, Naval Reserve Center New London; and Commander David Sigler, Officer in Charge, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron (MSRON) EIGHT Detachment Groton formalized support for the RDC's experimental, autonomous vessels by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU), January 18 at RDC. (U.S Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

