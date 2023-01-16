The Stanley Cup Comes to Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Station 1

230116-N-ZV473-1111 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Jan. 16, 2023) The Stanley Cup was brought to Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Station 1 on its annual national tour, Jan. 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup has four "Keepers of the Cup" that bring it to locations all over the country for approximately 300 days out of the year.

