Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Stanley Cup Comes to Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Station 1

    The Stanley Cup Comes to Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Station 1

    UNITED STATES

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emily Casavant 

    Naval Station Norfolk Public Affairs Office

    230116-N-ZV473-1111 NAVAL STATION NORFOLK (Jan. 16, 2023) The Stanley Cup was brought to Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Station 1 on its annual national tour, Jan. 13, 2023. The Stanley Cup has four "Keepers of the Cup" that bring it to locations all over the country for approximately 300 days out of the year.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 10:41
    Photo ID: 7593478
    VIRIN: 230116-N-ZV473-1111
    Resolution: 4930x3521
    Size: 6.94 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Stanley Cup Comes to Naval Station Norfolk's Fire Station 1, by PO2 Emily Casavant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Norfolk

    Stanley Cup

    NHL

    CNRMA Fire and Emergency Services

    TAGS

    Naval Station Norfolk
    CNRMA
    NHL
    CNRMA Fire Station

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT