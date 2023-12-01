A retrofitted Light Service Support Vehicle assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing sits parked near the flightline January 12, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. It is the CRW leadership’s plan to retrofit the entire fleet of 48 vehicles over the next five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 10:14
|Photo ID:
|7593466
|VIRIN:
|230112-F-XJ149-1002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.59 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CRW rolls out new multi-capable truck [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CRW rolls out new multi-capable truck
