    CRW rolls out new multi-capable truck [Image 1 of 2]

    CRW rolls out new multi-capable truck

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    A retrofitted Light Service Support Vehicle assigned to the 621st Contingency Response Wing sits parked near the flightline January 12, 2023, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. It is the CRW leadership’s plan to retrofit the entire fleet of 48 vehicles over the next five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anastasia Tompkins)

    This work, CRW rolls out new multi-capable truck [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Anastasia Tompkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

