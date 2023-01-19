Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Arlington Sailors take advancement exam

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) participate in the navy-wide advancement exam for the paygrade of E-7 on Arlington’s mess decks, Jan. 19, 2023. Unlike advancement exams for lower paygrades, which are administered twice a year, the E-7 advancement exam is only administered once a year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    This work, USS Arlington Sailors take advancement exam, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Chief Petty Officer
    Advancement
    Navy
    Sailor
    LPD24
    NWAE

