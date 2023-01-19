U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) participate in the navy-wide advancement exam for the paygrade of E-7 on Arlington’s mess decks, Jan. 19, 2023. Unlike advancement exams for lower paygrades, which are administered twice a year, the E-7 advancement exam is only administered once a year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7593425
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-PC065-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.22 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Arlington Sailors take advancement exam, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
