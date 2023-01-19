USS Arlington Sailors take advancement exam

U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) participate in the navy-wide advancement exam for the paygrade of E-7 on Arlington’s mess decks, Jan. 19, 2023. Unlike advancement exams for lower paygrades, which are administered twice a year, the E-7 advancement exam is only administered once a year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

