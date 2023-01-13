At Camp Buehring, Area Support Group - Kuwait holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the transition of the base support battalion's senior non-commissioned officer. Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben F. Borja replaces outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Scott J. Lund as BSB NCOIC, January 13, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 07:27
|Photo ID:
|7593232
|VIRIN:
|230113-A-FM739-000
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|15.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BUEHRING, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Buehring Change Of Responsibility Ceremony, January, 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
