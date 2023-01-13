Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Buehring Change Of Responsibility Ceremony, January, 2023 [Image 18 of 18]

    Camp Buehring Change Of Responsibility Ceremony, January, 2023

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.13.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Austin May 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    At Camp Buehring, Area Support Group - Kuwait holds a Change of Responsibility Ceremony for the transition of the base support battalion's senior non-commissioned officer. Incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Ruben F. Borja replaces outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Scott J. Lund as BSB NCOIC, January 13, 2023.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 07:27
    Photo ID: 7593232
    VIRIN: 230113-A-FM739-000
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 15.24 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Buehring Change Of Responsibility Ceremony, January, 2023 [Image 18 of 18], by 1LT Austin May, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

