PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) – Retail Service Specialist 2nd Class Hiroshi Kinjo, from Okinawa, Japan, steadies a phone-and-distance line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2023 07:12
|Photo ID:
|7593215
|VIRIN:
|230119-N-UA460-0389
|Resolution:
|6720x4318
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) [Image 9 of 9], by Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT