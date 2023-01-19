USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) Conducts Underway Replenishment with USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194)

PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 19, 2023) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) conducts an underway replenishment with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194) in the Philippine Sea, Jan. 19. Rafael Peralta is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

