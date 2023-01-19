U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion demonstrate manufacturing capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School Leadership 

U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Cortez Williams, an ordnance vehicle maintenance officer with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), gives a tour to officers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School to present the advanced manufacturing capabilities of 3rd Maint. Bn. at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

Date Taken: 01.19.2023
Location: CAMP KINSER, JP