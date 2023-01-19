Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion demonstrate manufacturing capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School Leadership

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion demonstrate manufacturing capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School Leadership 

    CAMP KINSER, JAPAN

    01.19.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), speak with officers from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School about the advanced manufacturing capabilities of 3rd Maint. Bn. at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown) 

    Date Taken: 01.19.2023
    Date Posted: 01.19.2023 02:06
    Photo ID: 7592853
    VIRIN: 230119-M-ER396-1054
    Resolution: 7011x4676
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: CAMP KINSER, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion demonstrate manufacturing capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School Leadership  [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Weston Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JGSDF
    3rd MLG
    3rd Maintenance Battalion

