U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion demonstrate manufacturing capabilities to Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School Leadership 

Officers with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Ordnance School analyze metal used for manufacturing by U.S. Marines with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Sustainment Group (Experimental), at Camp Kinser, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 19, 2023. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Weston Brown)

