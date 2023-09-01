Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula [Image 2 of 2]

    Resolutions on the Korean Peninsula

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    01.09.2023

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    January is a time of renewal and resolution. We asked Soldiers "What do you want to experience in Korea in the New Year?"

    “My primary focus in new year is to fulfill my duties and responsibilities to the best of my ability. I am also excited to explore and experience as much of Korea as I can during my time here. In the new year, I would love to try a lot of local foods and traditional cultures. I want to compare Korean foods and cultures to what I experienced when I was in States. I just arrived here, and my goal is to make the most of my time here in Korea and take advantage of all the unique experiences this country has to offer," said Sgt. Austin Chom, 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, Headquarters Support Company, 602nd Aviation Support Battalion from Los Angeles, California. (U.S. Army Courtesy Photo by KPVT Ju, Sang Yeon)

