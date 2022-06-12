VMFA-312 Conducts Flight Operations during Ryukyu Vice 23.1

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kevin Williams, A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 conducts preflight inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

