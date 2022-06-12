Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-312 Conducts Flight Operations during Ryukyu Vice 23.1

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kevin Williams, A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 conducts preflight inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 20:54
    Photo ID: 7592744
    VIRIN: 221206-M-RB154-1300
    Resolution: 7804x4405
    Size: 9.14 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-312 Conducts Flight Operations during Ryukyu Vice 23.1, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

