U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Kevin Williams, A U.S. Marine Corps F/A-18D Hornet pilot with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 312 conducts preflight inspection at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 14, 2022. Ryukyu Vice is a joint, fixed-wing aviation command and control exercise that provides critical training to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing tactical air control personnel through offensive, defensive and counter-air live-flight scenarios. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|12.06.2022
|01.18.2023 20:54
|7592744
|221206-M-RB154-1300
|7804x4405
|9.14 MB
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|9
|2
This work, VMFA-312 Conducts Flight Operations during Ryukyu Vice 23.1, by Cpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
