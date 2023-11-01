APRA HARBOR, Guam (Jan. 11, 2023) – Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 5 conduct an at sea damage repair exercise involving a simulated explosive hazard aboard the USNS Sgt. William R. Button (T-AK 3012) as part of an EODMU platoon certification. EODMU 5 is assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, which executes command and control of assigned Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces in the 7th Fleet area of operations. They plan and execute Naval Construction, Expeditionary Logistics, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Maritime Expeditionary Security, and Exploitation Forces assigned to Commander, 7th Fleet for crisis response, humanitarian assistance, and major combat operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Chad M. Butler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 19:16 Photo ID: 7592724 VIRIN: 230111-N-KT595-177 Resolution: 5568x4872 Size: 16.85 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, EODMU 5 At Sea Damage Repair [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Chad Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.