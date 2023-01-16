Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    March on Misawa: MLK, Jr. Day [Image 4 of 6]

    March on Misawa: MLK, Jr. Day

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    01.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A young member of Team Misawa carries a nonviolence sign during a march in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2023. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 18:10
    Photo ID: 7592605
    VIRIN: 230116-F-VZ160-1003
    Resolution: 6496x4640
    Size: 3.97 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March on Misawa: MLK, Jr. Day [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MLK Day
    Black History
    Diversity and Inclusion
    AAHA

