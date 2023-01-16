March on Misawa: MLK, Jr. Day

Two Team Misawa members walk side-by-side as they imitate the Selma to Montgomery March in celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Jan. 16, 2023. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr., the chief spokesperson for nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, which protested racial discrimination in federal and state law. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jao’Torey Johnson)

