    Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River [Image 19 of 21]

    Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine and civilian representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River are given a tour of the Bachelor's Enlisted Quarters P707F on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Niebel visited to view demonstrations of different capabilities of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 7592560
    VIRIN: 230117-M-FD141-614
    Resolution: 6099x4066
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Facilities
    MCIEAST
    Training Simulator
    Visit
    Make Ready
    MCAS New River

