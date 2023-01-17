Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River

U.S. Marine and civilian representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River are given a tour of the Bachelor's Enlisted Quarters P707F on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Niebel visited to view demonstrations of different capabilities of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023