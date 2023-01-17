Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. William Oren, right, the installation and environment director of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, speaks to Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, left, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, during a tour of the Bachelor's Enlisted Quarters P707F on Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Niebel toured MCAS New River to view the various operational and logistical capabilities of the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

