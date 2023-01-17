U.S. Marine and civilian representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River are given a tour of active construction of a new dental facility on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Brig. Gen. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, visited to view demonstrations of different capabilities of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

This work, Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.