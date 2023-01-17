U.S. Marine and civilian representatives of Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River observe the aircraft fire training simulator during a tour of MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, visited to view demonstrations of different capabilities of Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 17:17
|Photo ID:
|7592552
|VIRIN:
|230117-M-FD141-438
|Resolution:
|6517x4345
|Size:
|6.19 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT