    Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River [Image 9 of 21]

    Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River

    JACKSONVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Olivia Gonzalez, training chief with Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, operates the aircraft fire training simulator during a tour of MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, visited to view demonstrations of different capabilities of H&HS, MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 17:18
    Photo ID: 7592550
    VIRIN: 230117-M-FD141-390
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River [Image 21 of 21], by Cpl Antonino Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Facilities
    MCIEAST
    Training Simulator
    Visit
    Make Ready
    MCAS New River

