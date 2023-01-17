Brig. Gen. Niebel tours MCAS New River

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Olivia Gonzalez, left, training chief with Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS), Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River, gives Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, right, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, a tour of the aircraft fire training simulator on MCAS New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, Jan. 17, 2023. Niebel visited to view demonstrations of different capabilities of H&HS, MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Antonino Mazzamuto)

