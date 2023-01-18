USCG Admiral, CNRSE Visit NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics Rear Adm. Jon Hickey (left) and Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) Rear Adm. Wesley McCall (right) listen to a brief on capabilities from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Port Operations during a familiarization tour of the base Jan. 18. Hickey and McCall received briefs on facility capabilities and met with area leadership during their day-long tour of NAS Pensacola.

