USCG Admiral, CNRSE Visit NAS Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics Rear Adm. Jon Hickey (left) and Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) Rear Adm. Wesley McCall (right) listen to a brief on capabilities from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Port Operations during a familiarization tour of the base Jan. 18. Hickey and McCall received briefs on facility capabilities and met with area leadership during their day-long tour of NAS Pensacola.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 15:40
|Photo ID:
|7592491
|VIRIN:
|230118-N-GO179-001
|Resolution:
|4002x1947
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
