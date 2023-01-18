Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCG Admiral, CNRSE Visit NAS Pensacola

    USCG Admiral, CNRSE Visit NAS Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Bruce Cummins 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. Coast Guard Director of Operational Logistics Rear Adm. Jon Hickey (left) and Commander, Navy Region Southeast (CNRSE) Rear Adm. Wesley McCall (right) listen to a brief on capabilities from Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Port Operations during a familiarization tour of the base Jan. 18. Hickey and McCall received briefs on facility capabilities and met with area leadership during their day-long tour of NAS Pensacola.

