Soldiers assigned to the 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), move towards an objective during Exercise Bull Fury on Jan. 16, 2023, in Romania. 101st units will support V Corps mission to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank and engage in multinational exercises with partners across the European continent to reassure our Nations allies. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 2nd Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 15:26 Photo ID: 7592478 VIRIN: 230116-A-GG328-184 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.04 MB Location: RO Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th BEB conducts Exercise Bull Fury [Image 12 of 12], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.