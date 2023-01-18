Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct physical training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023.
Following PT, the battalion’s athletic trainer taught recruits proper running and muscle recovery techniques to maintain and increase performance.
(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 13:53
|Photo ID:
|7592222
|VIRIN:
|230118-M-PV411-1042
|Resolution:
|6720x3276
|Size:
|8.46 MB
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
This work, Delta Company PT Run [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
