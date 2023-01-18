Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company PT Run [Image 1 of 3]

    Delta Company PT Run

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, conduct physical training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Jan. 18, 2023.

    Following PT, the battalion’s athletic trainer taught recruits proper running and muscle recovery techniques to maintain and increase performance.

    (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Samuel Qin)

    This work, Delta Company PT Run [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    instructor
    track
    boot camp
    fitness
    exercise
    MCRDPI

