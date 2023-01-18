Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29]

    British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (left) and Karen Durham-Aguilera (right), executive director, Office of Army Cemeteries and Army National Military Cemeteries walk through the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 13:51
    Photo ID: 7592204
    VIRIN: 230118-A-IW468-729
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.23 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    This work, British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

