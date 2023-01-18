A sentinel from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) gives a briefing to British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on how to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 13:50 Photo ID: 7592202 VIRIN: 230118-A-IW468-712 Resolution: 4818x3212 Size: 8.75 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.