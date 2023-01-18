Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Fraser   

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    British Secretary Minister James Cleverly participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., Jan. 18, 2023. U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 13:50
    This work, British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    arlington national cemetery
    us army
    USA
    anc

