Mike Davis, a safety and occupational health specialist in the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command Safety Office, said there is an AED on every floor of the Sparkman Center.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 13:43 Photo ID: 7592199 VIRIN: 230118-A-JB131-356 Resolution: 2488x2677 Size: 805.25 KB Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMCOM provides lifesaving training and equipment, by Nicholas Janeway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.