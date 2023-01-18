Date Taken: 01.18.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 13:50 Photo ID: 7592195 VIRIN: 230118-A-IW468-657 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 9.1 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, British Secretary Minister James Cleverly Participates in a Public Wreath-Laying Ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier [Image 29 of 29], by Elizabeth Fraser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.