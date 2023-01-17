U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Coddington, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, applies speed tape to a pilot’s window, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Made from aluminum, speed tape can be used as a temporary fix for minor repairs on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 08:21
|Photo ID:
|7591832
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-KB004-1058
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th EAS maintains C-17s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT