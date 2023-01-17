U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jake Coddington, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III crew chief, applies speed tape to a pilot’s window, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Made from aluminum, speed tape can be used as a temporary fix for minor repairs on aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2023 Date Posted: 01.18.2023 08:21 Photo ID: 7591832 VIRIN: 230117-F-KB004-1058 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.5 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th EAS maintains C-17s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.