8th EAS maintains C-17s

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Luis De Leon, an 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist, takes equipment from a toolbox, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Aerospace propulsion specialists test, maintain and repair all parts of the engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)

Date Taken: 01.17.2023
Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA