Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th EAS maintains C-17s [Image 2 of 6]

    8th EAS maintains C-17s

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    01.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Sarmiento, left, and Airman 1st Class Luis De Leon, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion specialists, perform maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. These professionals play a critical part in keeping the Air Force’s Airmen and planes safe in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten) *This image was blurred for security purposes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2023
    Date Posted: 01.18.2023 08:22
    Photo ID: 7591829
    VIRIN: 230117-F-KB004-1012
    Resolution: 4644x3090
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th EAS maintains C-17s [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    8th EAS maintains C-17s
    8th EAS maintains C-17s
    8th EAS maintains C-17s
    8th EAS maintains C-17s
    8th EAS maintains C-17s
    8th EAS maintains C-17s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C-17
    CENTCOM
    379 AEW
    AFCENT
    AUAB
    8 EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT