8th EAS maintains C-17s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Sarmiento, left, and Airman 1st Class Luis De Leon, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion specialists, perform maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. These professionals play a critical part in keeping the Air Force’s Airmen and planes safe in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten) *This image was blurred for security purposes.
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2023 08:22
|Photo ID:
|7591829
|VIRIN:
|230117-F-KB004-1012
|Resolution:
|4644x3090
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
