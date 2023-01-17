8th EAS maintains C-17s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Sarmiento, left, and Airman 1st Class Luis De Leon, 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion specialists, perform maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. These professionals play a critical part in keeping the Air Force’s Airmen and planes safe in the air. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten) *This image was blurred for security purposes.

