8th EAS maintains C-17s

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Vince Sarmiento, an 8th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist, performs maintenance on a C-17 Globemaster III engine, Jan. 17, 2023 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. Aerospace propulsion specialists test, maintain and repair all parts of the engine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew Britten)
01.17.2023
01.18.2023
|7591828
|230117-F-KB004-1005
|5375x3576
|1.88 MB
AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|19
|0
